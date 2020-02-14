K-State Research and Extension will be hosting a Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic next month.
Children grades 5th through 9th will learn the basics of safely running a lawn mowing business and earning summer income.
Each participant will receive a lawn care information packet and business cards. At the conclusion, a short graduation ceremony will be held and participants will receive a certificate of completion.
Two sessions of the clinic will be held at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. Street N., Wichita, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The first session is from 9:20 to 11:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9:00 a.m. The second session is from 1:20 to 3:30 p.m., with check-in beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Cost is $10 to register before March 4. After March 4, cost is $15. Program sponsors Shaun and Ashley Weaver will reimburse $10 to every participant that completes the clinic.
Register online at sedgwick.ksu.edu/events. Spots are limited.
For more information, contact the Sedgwick County Extension Center at 316-660-0100.