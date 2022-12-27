YIR Food Sales Tax

The state government took action to “axe the food tax” in 2022, with sales tax on food items set to be phased out completely by 2025.

With the passage of House Bill 2106 in 2022, the Kansas government achieved something that had been in the works for many years and started the process of eliminating the state’s food sales tax. 

Previously, the discussion had focused on “axing” the food sales tax immediately, but the legislation that passed created a phased approach to move the food sales tax rate to 4% starting Jan. 1, 2023, then 2% by Jan. 1, 2024, eliminating it entirely by 2025.

