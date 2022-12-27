With the passage of House Bill 2106 in 2022, the Kansas government achieved something that had been in the works for many years and started the process of eliminating the state’s food sales tax.
Previously, the discussion had focused on “axing” the food sales tax immediately, but the legislation that passed created a phased approach to move the food sales tax rate to 4% starting Jan. 1, 2023, then 2% by Jan. 1, 2024, eliminating it entirely by 2025.
As Kansas is an outlier among its neighbors when it comes to food sales tax, there was bipartisan support for the food sales tax reduction. A number of bills with that goal were introduced when the 2022 legislative session convened, but action was held up as the exact details were ironed out (i.e., timeline, definition of “food and food ingredients,” etc.).
“I think that would provide some budgetary relief for Derby families,” State Representative Leah Howell said at the time.
Elimination of the food sales taxes does mean local taxes on food items would no longer be collected, which could impact both Derby Difference sales tax revenue and STAR bond repayment, according to City Manager Kiel Mangus.
STAR bond repayment could slow down with the axing of the food sales tax, but as that is a larger issue the state is also looking at ways to negate that effect.
“We have been very careful as we were looking at totally eliminating the food sales tax. We’ve been working on that since last fall, so we did a pretty thorough study on what impact it would have on other kinds of programs; because it’s not only STAR bonds but it is also our transportation program,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “What we did in every case is modify formulas so that it could change with the new market.”
– Information from this article was originally published in the April 20 and May 18 editions of The Derby Informer.