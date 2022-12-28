April 2022 saw a tornado touchdown in southeast Wichita and Andover – with the latter taking the brunt of the damage. While Derby mainly avoided issues related to that severe weather, local organizations and community members were quick to help out in the aftermath.
The tornado was reported to have damaged more than 1,000 buildings – destroying between 300 and 400 – over a path nearly 13 miles in length. It generated winds of up to 165 mph and was rated as an EF-3 by the National Weather Service, though no casualties were reported.
Given the massive scale of damage, multiple units from around the area responded the night of the severe weather event – including staff from Derby Fire & Rescue. Chief John Turner noted a crew of six were among the initial response team from Derby, with two more helping in the second shift.
Crews from Derby helped clear roads for other emergency vehicles in eastern Sedgwick County, then proceeded on to Andover to help with planning and rescue efforts – helping individuals who were trapped, marking buildings as searched, controlling utilities, etc.
Turner, who also helped respond to the 1991 tornado in Andover, said that the early warning system may have helped prevent more serious outcomes.
“Looking at the destruction, you kind of expect that you’d have some of the same tragic results, but we were fortunate,” Turner said.
Airmen from nearby McConnell Air Force Base were also quick to lend support, with more than 150 heading into Andover in early May to help with debris removal.
On top of those immediate efforts, local businesses and organizations around Derby helped with fundraising through the year in support of Andover – whether collecting essential items to donate to residents or money to go toward overall relief, like a fundraising dunk tank the city operated during Smoke on the Plains in June.
– Information from this article was originally published in the the May 4 and May 11 editions of The Derby Informer.