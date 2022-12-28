Military Service 2

Airman Rebecca Ellison, 22nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician, cleans up debris left by a tornado that hit Andover on April 29.

 COURTESY/AIRMAN BRENDEN BEEZLEY

April 2022 saw a tornado touchdown in southeast Wichita and Andover – with the latter taking the brunt of the damage. While Derby mainly avoided issues related to that severe weather, local organizations and community members were quick to help out in the aftermath.

The tornado was reported to have damaged more than 1,000 buildings – destroying between 300 and 400 – over a path nearly 13 miles in length. It generated winds of up to 165 mph and was rated as an EF-3 by the National Weather Service, though no casualties were reported.

1
0
0
0
0