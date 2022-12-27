YIR Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were the main event at the Frontiers in Flight – closing out the air show on both days.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

After a four-year hiatus, the excitement around this year’s Frontiers in Flight air show at McConnell Air Force Base was palpable. 

Crowds turned out in full force for the air show on both days (Sept. 24 and 25), arriving at the base neighboring Derby to the north in droves – one of the biggest takeaways in the eyes of Derby Mayor Randy White.

