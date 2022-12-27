After a four-year hiatus, the excitement around this year’s Frontiers in Flight air show at McConnell Air Force Base was palpable.
Crowds turned out in full force for the air show on both days (Sept. 24 and 25), arriving at the base neighboring Derby to the north in droves – one of the biggest takeaways in the eyes of Derby Mayor Randy White.
“What is stunning about the air show is standing there and looking to the south, looking to the north and all you can see is … just a sea of people,” White said.
Organizers reported an estimated attendance of around 70,000, with plenty for attendees to witness at the event.
In addition to the aerial acts that performed through the day – with the crowd favorite U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds serving as the grand finale each time – a host of aircraft were set up for ground displays, with guests able to tour most. There were also a number of vendors, interactive STEM stations and more on hand for the event.
Given the effort that went into the air show, base leadership was pleased to see the strong reaction from the crowd and the payoff for the crew.
“The acts are great, the community participated and came out in big numbers and were willing to be a part of this whole conversation and this experience,” said Col. Nate Vogel, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing. “We can’t thank them enough for doing that. We can’t thank them enough for the support they give to us and our Airmen all the time. This is just one way we can not only keep the conversation going but pay the local community back.”
Community members will also not have to wait as long for the next air show, as organizers noted plans are currently in the works to replicate the formula and bring Frontiers in Flight back in 2024
– Information from this article was original published in the Sept. 28, 2022 edition of The Derby Informer.