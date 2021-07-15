The Barton School of Business at Wichita State University has partnered with WSU Tech to create a pathway program for WSU Tech students committed to continuing their education with a business degree.
The Barton School and WSU Tech have also collectively committed to $35,000 in scholarships for students participating in this program.
This pathway will begin in fall 2021 and will be available to current and prospective WSU Tech students. It will serve as a coordinated “2+2” program, where students will receive an associate degree in Applied Science at WSU Tech during their first two years and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the WSU Barton School the following two years.
Five certificates will also be available for students based on the coursework they complete. The certificates include visionary leadership, global business, entrepreneurship and innovation, human resource management and remote workforce management. Students will receive an integrated experience with the Barton School while completing their education at WSU Tech.
The Barton School will provide career and professional development workshops, exposure to Barton School student clubs and organizations, and invitations to special events and presentations to all in the program.
The Barton School and WSU Tech will award joint scholarships totaling $35,000 over the next two years. Five students will be given $3,500 per year for the next two years as they pursue their degree with the Barton School. Along with the financial and career benefits for the students, this partnership should also impact our communities.
To be eligible for the joint scholarship for fall 2021, students must have a 3.0 minimum GPA, be a full-time WSU Tech student and show a financial need.
For more information about the partnership, visit www.wichita.edu/academics/business/.