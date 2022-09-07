Wichita State University recently welcomed the first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus.
The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a unique dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual-degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
The WSU nursing program at K-State was approved by the Kansas Board of Nursing in March 2022. The facilities in K-State’s Justin Hall were renovated and equipped with new nursing simulation technology and equipment.
A total of 20 students are accepted into the program each semester. This program will increase the number of bachelor’s-prepared registered nurses in Kansas and help address the region’s nursing shortage.
“We are very excited to welcome students in the inaugural nursing class,” said Gregory Hand, dean of the WSU College of Health Professions. “It is well-established that bachelor’s degree-trained nurses provide for high patient outcomes and our graduates will play a very important role in improving the health of Kansans.”
“We are extremely excited about this unique partnership with WSU which has brought WSU's excellent nursing program to Kansas State University and help with the growing health care needs of Kansas,” said Craig Harms, interim dean of the K-State College of Health and Human Sciences. “This innovative collaboration allows students to receive both an undergraduate degree from K-State and a bachelor’s degree in nursing through WSU while remaining on our campus.”