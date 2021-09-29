Wichita State University has been chosen to host the 2023 Science Olympiad National Tournament.
Approximately 1,800 students from across the United States, Canada and Japan will travel to Wichita State May 18-20, 2023, for the Science Olympiad National Tournament.
Students will be accompanied by siblings, designated coaches, parents and extra students from their schools, bringing the expected attendance to between 4,000 and 7,000.
Participants will stay in on-campus housing and local hotels during their visit to Wichita.
All competitive activities will take place in the Rhatigan Student Center, classroom spaces, Koch Arena and other athletic facilities.
Wichita State first hosted the national competition in 2007. The university has hosted the Kansas Science Olympiad state tournament since 1988.