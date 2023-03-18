Dr. Sheree Utash

WSU Tech President Sheree Utesh recently testified to the U.S. Senate on the workforce needs of the aviation industry.

WSU Tech President and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University Dr. Sheree Utash testified before the U.S. Senates Commerce Committee on Aviation on March 16 about the growth of the aviation industry and the increasing demand for highly skilled aviation workers. 

The committee, which includes U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran from Kansas, held a hearing titled “Strengthening the Aviation Workforce” to “examine challenges facing the aviation workforce and identify solutions for improving the education, recruitment, hiring, training and retention of workers in the aviation industry and at the Federal Aviation Administration.” The hearing also examined “opportunities to increase representation in and promote awareness of aviation careers,” according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation website.  

