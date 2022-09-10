WSU Logo 1
A Wichita State University research team recently received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their proposal, Examining the feasibility of a wearable device for fetal heart rate monitoring through interdisciplinary research.”

The team’s objective is to develop a wireless, non-invasive, wearable fetal electrocardiogram monitoring device that will use algorithms and cloud-based health monitoring to improve clinical care among pregnant women in rural communities.

