Wichita State University launched its COVID-19 Voluntary Asymptomatic Surveillance Testing Program on Oct. 13. Voluntary surveillance testing is part of the university’s multi-pronged strategy to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Because COVID-19 infection is often asymptomatic, early identification of individuals with the virus requires regular surveillance and testing to monitor – and respond to – any potential spread among the on-campus WSU community.
This voluntary testing program allows the university to monitor and address real-time trends and burden of the disease to make timely decisions for intervention and response. While testing is not mandatory, students are asked to consider taking part in this voluntary testing program to help protect the campus community.
Every two weeks, WSU will select a random sample of undergraduate, graduate, non-degree seeking and other students with an on-campus presence and notify them of the availability of voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.