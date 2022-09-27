WSU Research

 

Dr. Shuang Gu, associate professor of mechanical engineering, stands with Pouya Ammari-Azar, a Wichita State Ph.D. student in mechanical engineering – both members of the grant team for WSU.

 COURTESY/WSU

Since the early 20th century, road salt has been saving lives on highways across the nation, but its liberal use also presents significant consequences for wildlife and human health.  

An interdisciplinary team of Wichita State University researchers is working to curb pollution and damage caused by road salt. The project – ECO-CBET: Convergent Electrolysis-Electrodialysis System (CEES) to Curb Urban Chloride Pollution by Eco-friendly Road Deicing and Waste Salt Upcycling – was recently awarded $1.4 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF). 

