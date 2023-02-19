Burn Treatment

A team of WSU researchers are working on producing an improved burn-wound care system to distribute in the U.S.

Every year, there are roughly 450,000 burn wounds that require clinical care throughout the United States. Of those, more than 3,500 people are fatally injured.

An interdisciplinary team of Wichita State University researchers is working to revolutionize burn-wound care with a scaffolding system that prevents infection and promotes healing.

