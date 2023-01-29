Navigation App

A new WSU research project is developing digital maps to help persons with disabilities (blind, low vision, wheel chair users, etc.) better navigate indoor environments.

Navigating an unfamiliar building can be discouraging and difficult to persons with disabilities. To help, a team of Wichita State University researchers is currently in the early stages of developing digital maps to improve accessibility indoors – where GPS or satellite systems often don’t work.

In December, the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator Track awarded the Wichita State-led team a $750,000 grant to gather information and create digital maps of indoor spaces that could be used by persons with disabilities.

