In accordance with recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are no longer required for students, employees or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, while on or in Wichita State University premises or while attending campus activities or athletic events (unless otherwise noted). This includes all indoor and outdoor campus locations.
The university continues to strongly recommend that all individuals engage in COVID-healthy behaviors including, but not limited to, being vaccinated if able, wearing a mask where social distancing is not possible, testing and staying home if ill.
Pursuant to U.S. Department of Transportation policy regarding public transportation, masks will still be required on all university shuttles through March 18.
The university will continue to monitor the COVID situation on campus and in the community and will be prepared to pivot back to a mask mandate if the situation warrants.