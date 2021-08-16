Wichita State University recently received a grant from the Small Business Administration to support the success of underserved communities.
The award supports specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for Kansas businesses. SBA issued 32 grants worth up to $125,000 each to organizations throughout the country as part of the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program.
FAST seeks to improve outcomes in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs for underserved communities by increasing participation from women-owned, rural-based, and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses.