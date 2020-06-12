Wichita State University’s Office of Tech Transfer and Commercialization has received a $37,000 grant that will go toward making more personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers with low supply caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grant is from NetWork Kansas, with funding provided by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS). The grants are being awarded to colleges and small businesses in Kansas that are making PPE for the health care industry during this time.
BCBSKS recently announced it was giving $250,000 to NetWork Kansas to fund the PPE grants. The funding is part of the BCBSKS Blue Health Initiatives Trailblazers grant that was given through NetWork Kansas. Trailblazers builds partnerships to blaze a trail to a healthier future by finding innovative solutions that improve social determinants of health, increase access to care and streamline the coordination of services.
Examples of PPE currently being created at Wichita State include temporary face shields and disposable stethoscopes. Counties across Kansas have received shipments of PPE since April.