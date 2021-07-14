Wichita State University’s partnership with the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing Institute (ARM) has resulted in the Department of Engineering Technology being among the first programs in the nation to earn an ARM endorsement for their mechatronics track – a certification that will translate to stronger job prospects for graduates.
The endorsement is based on the following benchmark criteria: relevance to the industry; effective curriculum; efficiency of the training; impact of the program; program sustainability; and transportability.
The ARM Institute is the nation’s leading collaborative in robotics and workforce innovation, working at the confluence of industry, government and academia. Structured as a public-private partnership, the ARM Institute and its member organizations catalyze robotic technologies and education solutions to strengthen the U.S. industrial base and secure U.S. manufacturing resiliency.