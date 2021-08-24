Wichita State University is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to include a $250 award for fall 2021 for current students who can show proof of vaccination. Participating students may also be eligible to receive one of 20 scholarships worth $5,000 each for the spring 2022 semester, which will be awarded through a random drawing.
• Who is eligible? All degree-bound students enrolled for fall 2021 who provide proof of being fully vaccinated through WSU Student Health Services or any other location. Students must submit documentation of both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• How to provide proof: Students may submit proof of vaccination through the myShockerHealth portal. Instructions on how to upload documents are at wichita.edu/uploadhealthdocs. If students have already received their COVID-19 vaccine through Student Health or have already submitted their vaccination records to Student Health, they do not need to submit them again.
• Deadline: Proof of full vaccination (either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna) must be provided by Oct. 8.
• How the awards work: The $250 award will be applied to the student’s account and will be refunded per the student’s refund profile in mid-October. The $250 will not be applied to account balances. The $5,000 scholarships (non-refundable) will be drawn, awarded and applied to spring 2022 tuition and fees, up to an amount of $5,000. Winning students will be notified via email or phone call.
• How to get vaccinated: Free vaccines are available through Student Health Services for all students. Appointments can also be scheduled at any one of Sedgwick County’s vaccine locations or other local vaccine providers, found at www.vaccinefinder.org.
The new incentive program is an expansion of the current program, which allows students who provide proof of vaccination to be entered into a daily prize drawing from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.
Masks are currently required in all indoor classrooms and labs at Wichita State and are strongly recommended indoors elsewhere.