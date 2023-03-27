For the 12th consecutive year, data shows Wichita State University is the most popular transfer destination for students at Kansas community colleges.
According to the Kansas Board of Regents, 719 students transferred to Wichita State in fall 2021 (the most recent year for which data is available). That scale of transfer intake is 15% higher than the next closest Kansas university.
Wichita State is also the top destination for transfers from Butler, Hutchinson, Cowley, Pratt, Garden City and Seward community colleges. Transfers from Kansas technical colleges chose Wichita State more than all other schools in Kansas combined.
Additionally, Wichita State is working on extending that streak. Students who apply for admission and submit official college transcripts by April 1 could receive a $6,000 transfer scholarship to utilize over two years of attendance.