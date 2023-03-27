Wichita State
For the 12th consecutive year, data shows Wichita State University is the most popular transfer destination for students at Kansas community colleges.

According to the Kansas Board of Regents, 719 students transferred to Wichita State in fall 2021 (the most recent year for which data is available). That scale of transfer intake is 15% higher than the next closest Kansas university.  

