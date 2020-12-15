The Kansas Board of Regents has approved the creation of the newest department at Wichita State University’s College of Engineering – the School of Computing.
In addition to their academic work, the school will support the university’s planned National Institute of Data Transformation (NIDT) that will be housed in a new 30,000-square-foot facility on the Innovation Campus. The NIDT will house research and industry partnerships, bringing together faculty and students from many different WSU departments.
Wichita State’s School of Computing will offer undergraduate degree programs in computer science and applied computing, master’s degree programs in computer science, computing, and data science and continue offering a Ph.D.