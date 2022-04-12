Fourth through 12th grade students in the area will have the opportunity to participate in three separate engineering camps over the summer at the Wichita State University campus in Haysville.
A solar energy camp will be held June 20-24 for students in eighth through 10th grades. A Lego I class is planned for June 27-July 1 for fourth through 10th grade students and a VEX robotics course will run July 5-8 for students in sixth through eighth grades.
More information (like specific costs) can be found at wichita.edu/academics/engineering/engineeringsummercamp/.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify and applications must be submitted by April 15.