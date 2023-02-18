In the nation’s ongoing efforts to thwart cyberattacks and scammers, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Wichita State University more than $2.4 million to fund scholarships for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.
Beginning in fall 2023, five CyberCorps Scholarships will be awarded to current Wichita State undergraduate and graduate students, as well as incoming transfer students. Recipients will receive funding for tuition – a stipend of $25,000 for undergraduate students and $34,000 for graduate students – as well as money for travel and supplies.