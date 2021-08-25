Starting next fall, any qualifying high school senior who resides in Sedgwick County will be eligible for a scholarship for unmet tuition and fees at Wichita State University.
The scholarship was previously available to students in the Shocker neighborhood, but it has expanded to include all eligible freshmen in the county.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a citizen or eligible noncitizen residing in Sedgwick County who is eligible for the federal Pell Grant.
Their annual family income must be $50,000 or less and they must be admitted as a first-time, full-time freshman for the fall by Feb. 1.
A minimum 2.5 high school GPA is also required. Funding is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and is renewable for four years.