In the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings of universities offering a Ph.D. in engineering, the College of Engineering at Wichita State University once again was ranked in the top 100 engineering graduate programs in the country and the only institution in Kansas to make it in the top 100.
The 2023 report by US News and World Report — released March 29 — ranks Wichita State’s graduate program in engineering as No. 59 in the United States. That’s up from No. 77 last year and No. 94 the year before.