A clinic at Wichita State University is offering free mental health services to local residents.
The WISE Clinic, which opened this summer, is located on WSU’s main campus and is open from 3 to 9 p.m. each weekday. The clinic is at Ahlberg Hall, room 209. Ahlberg is most easily accessible from 17th Street and Hillside.
The WISE Play Therapy & Counseling Clinic provides an array of mental health counseling services to help deal with life’s challenges and transitions:
- Adult and adolescent counseling
- Parent support
- Child play therapy
- Group counseling
- Counseling individuals with disability
- Counseling athletes
The clinic provides service to Derby residents. Clients do not need proof of address or health insurance. Services are completely free.
The clinic will ask for ID if someone brings a child who is a minor for play therapy, as the clinic needs to verify the adult has custody rights.
Clients need to complete a prescreen, which takes about 10 minutes. It can be done either over the phone or in-person. They will get scheduled after that.
If for some reasons the clinic cannot serve a client, they will provide them with referrals.
Counselors at the clinic are student-counselors, and student interns help at the clinic as well. All participating students have finished necessary coursework and are under the direct supervision of a faculty member.
To contact the clinic, call 316-978-7529. Click here for more information.