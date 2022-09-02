WSU Logo 1
On Sept. 2, the U.S. Department of Commerces Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced it will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas.

The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge, is the largest single award the university has received from the EDA.

