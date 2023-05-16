Derby Ascension

A recent partnership between Wichita State and Ascension Via Christi aims to help expand the health care workforce at Ascension facilities (like the one in Derby, shown) and beyond in Kansas.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Wichita State University's College of Health Professions and Ascension Via Christi's Wichita hospitals announced today the creation of a strategic initiative to provide a critical pipeline of qualified health care professionals to the region. 

Through the affiliation, Ascension Via Christi's hospitals will provide office and classroom space to Wichita State’s College of Health Professions’ School of Nursing and School of Health Sciences, expanding WSU students’ close access to working health care professionals directly in the hospital setting.  

0
0
0
0
0