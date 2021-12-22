The Department of Human Performance Studies in the College of Applied Studies (CAS) at Wichita State University has secured approval for a new graduate-level degree in athletic training. The 62 credit-hour program will launch in the summer of 2023.
The Master of Science in athletic training will replace the currently offered undergraduate degree in athletic training to meet revised national standards and guidelines for accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE). CAATE accredits programs in athletic training and is part of the Athletic Training Strategic Alliance, which recently established the master’s level as the professional degree for athletic training.