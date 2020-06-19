As part of the university’s continued commitment to Lifelong Learning, Wichita State will be offering 10 new Lifelong Learning classes for senior citizens this fall. Due to COVID-19 concerns, adjustments have been made to content delivery to ensure students’ safety and comfort level in participating in these classes.
New this year, classes will be offered both in person and online, making the courses available and accessible to senior citizens statewide.
All in-person classes will be held at Wichita State University’s Metropolitan Complex, located at 5015 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67220. No Lifelong Learning classes will be held at senior centers (with the Derby Senior Center previously hosting such courses) or retirement communities this semester. In person class capacity will be limited to the current state and local guidelines on gatherings and social distancing and in person registrations will be accepted on a first come basis.
Lifelong Learning classes will also be made available online through YouTube. Students who select this option will receive a link via email each week to view the class on their own device. Students can choose to watch the link live during the class time or can watch the recording at their convenience.
Residents and members of the community 60 years of age or older can audit these classes without paying tuition. WSU has scholarship money available to cover workshop fees for students enrolling prior to Sept. 11, 2020. After that date, some workshop fees may apply. Although geared toward the senior citizen population, anyone younger than 60 can enroll in the classes if they pay regular tuition and fees.
“In 2019, total class registrations exceeded 2,000. Due to the success of the program and overwhelming interest in these classes, we continue to look for ways to increase course offerings as well as make courses more accessible to the senior community” said Kimberly Moore, director of WSU’s Office for Workforce, Professional and Community Education (WPCE). “I am very excited that by offering the courses online, seniors statewide can now enroll and participate no matter where they live. We value our seniors and are excited to continue to provide them with high quality, engaging and meaningful educational opportunities.”
Classes for Fall 2020 include:
• The Geology of Natural Disasters
• Introduction to Meteorology
• History in Film
• Kansas and World War II
• The Stories of Kansas Pioneer Women
• How to Listen to Jazz
• Shakespeare 2
• National Politics
• Preserving Family Treasures
• From Prohibition to Populism: How Kansas Made a Name for Itself
For more information, visit www.wichita.edu/lifelonglearning to get complete details on each class. A printed brochure can be requested by calling 316-978-3731 or emailing conference.Office@wichita.edu.