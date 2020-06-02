Dr. Jay S. Golden, Wichita State University President, sent out a release on May 28 outlining a number of changes in response to COVID-19 that WSU students can expect in fall 2020.
While Golden noted the length of the fall semester will be unchanged (starting Aug. 17 and ending Dec. 10), there have been some amendments made to breaks included in the fall semester calendar. Fall break will be cancelled, both as a way to limit exposure risk and accelerate Thanksgiving break – which will begin on Nov. 23.
In line with the idea of cancelling fall break to limit exposure risk, all in-person instruction at WSU will end Nov. 20 as students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving. The remainder of the semester – including course instruction, study periods and final exams – will be completed remotely.
Along those lines, housing fees will also be prorated and charged only through the Nov. 20 shutdown. If a student chooses to stay on campus after Nov. 20, they will be charged a daily rate.
Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, WSU administration has already taken a number of cost-cutting measures (implementing a hiring freeze, restricting discretionary spending, etc.), but Golden noted he will also be proposing a two percent tuition increase in 2020-2021 to the Kansas Board of Regents. This would result in a tuition cost increase of approximately $67 per student per semester.
Tied to that, given the proposed tuition increase, Golden is requesting there be no mandatory student fee increases in the 2020-2021 academic year and no additional fees for hybrid courses. In addition, the WSU Foundation has established the Shockers Up COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help students in need financially through the current pandemic (on top of CARES Act funding being made available).
Staff are working on campus reopening plans through the summer and Golden noted administration will continue to provide updates on plans for the fall as the priority remains on the health, safety and well-being of the entire campus community.