At approximately 9:26 p.m. April 25, a 2011 Chevy Impala struck a pedestrian in the 12000 block of East 31st Street South. The driver of the Chevy was westbound on 31st Street South. The pedestrian was walking a dog, westbound on the north edge of the roadway.
The 44-year-old female pedestrian, Melissa Mertes of Wichita, died at the scene. The dog she was walking also died at the scene.
The 18-year-old female driver of the Chevy Impala from Rose Hill was not injured.
The wreck is currently under investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.