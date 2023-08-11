Nursing Center

The KU School of Nursing recently established a new workforce center to help address the need for more nurses (and nursing faculty) across the state.

 COURTESY

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The University of Kansas School of Nursing recently announced the launch of the Kansas Nursing Workforce Center to address multiple crises in the field of nursing. The new center will be housed at KU School of Nursing in Kansas City, Kan., but its purpose will be statewide – focused on fostering collaboration among nursing stakeholders to address shortages of nurses and of nursing faculty.

“The nursing profession is in crisis — both nationally and in Kansas,” said Sally L. Maliski, Ph.D., FAAN, dean of KU School of Nursing.

0
0
1
0
0