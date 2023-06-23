Crews began moving dirt in early June, officially signaling the start of construction of the new splash pad in downtown Mulvane at the corner of Second and Main Street. The project is estimated to be finished by the fall (late September/early October), with the final details being worked out by the Mulvane City Council relating to aesthetic elements such as seating, benches, light fixtures, etc.
Work on Mulvane splash pad underway
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4