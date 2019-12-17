WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm on Monday that dumped up to 11 inches of snow in Kansas closed schools, snarled traffic and caused a fatality crash.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday for northeast and southern Kansas.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says multiple roads were partially or completely snow covered.
Several crashes were reported. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Jimmy Romero was killed Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.
The patrol also worked a five-vehicle wreck Sunday in Riley County involving three tractor-trailers.
Multiple school districts called off classes Monday, including several in Wichita and the area. Emporia State University also is closed and Wichita State started classes late.