The Wichita Wind Surge announced they will partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host multiple COVID-19 free vaccination clinics at their upcoming home games on Aug. 28 and Sept. 18.
Vaccines will be available to anyone 12 and older and will be administered by SCHD staff in the Wind Surge administrative building located in right field at Riverfront Stadium.
Shots will be given starting 90 minutes before game time until 90 minutes after the start of the game.
Those receiving vaccinations will also get a voucher good for two tickets to a future Wind Surge game.
Other upcoming vaccination clinics are listed at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19 for those unable to make it to Riverfront Stadium.