Derby native C.J. Wilson has a passion for her hometown and home state and wants to share that with others. That’s part of what led her to create the Dam Jam Music Festival, which just wrapped up its second year out at Lake Afton (near Goddard).
A massive undertaking, organizing festivals is old hat for Wilson, who has been doing it for 23 years in Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri and now at home in Kansas – working to make Dam Jam a major draw like many others.
“My main goal has always been because of the tourism problem we have in Kansas. If someone goes on vacation, it’s normally Columbus, Kan., over to Dodge City to see grandma. There’s no injection of that new money coming into our state; we’re ranked 46th (in tourism),” Wilson said. “We don’t have mountains. We don’t have oceans. We don’t have a lot of reasons for people to travel to Kansas, so we’re hoping the Dam Jam at Lake Afton will give them that reason, and it’s working.”
For this year’s festival, tickets were sold in seven different states besides Kansas, including as far away as Arizona and Florida.
Wilson founded A Production Company, LLC, which runs the Dam Jam Music Festival – not to be confused with the now defunct Dam Music Festival (though Wilson has been involved with both).
After being held at El Dorado in its first year, restrictions at state lakes forced Dam Jam to relocate to Lake Afton its second year. With Sedgwick County quickly jumping on board to host the music festival, the new site also allowed Dam Jam to expand to a multiple-day event.
On top of headlining music acts such as Elle King, Yelawolf, LANCO and more, this year’s festival also included corn hole, a car show, beach parties and plenty of fun to keep fans engaged – a major part of what Wilson is focused on when it comes to such events.
“I love festivals because I love the people that attend them. Music festivals are a different energy. People are happy, they’re underneath the stars, they dance, they wave their arms around, they just have fun and then they make friends that become part of their family and they come back every year,” Wilson said. “It’s really something remarkable to watch. I love it; I can’t get enough of it.”
Typically, Wilson is helping organize marketing/sponsorships and operations for the festival in her role as president, but in the lead up and days after she is on hand to help with setup/teardown of ticket booths, restrooms, staging, etc. – or to “put out the fires” if something goes wrong. She was also quick to credit the 150 volunteers who help make her dream a reality.
Besides her role with Dam Jam, the DHS alum Wilson also works at Derby’s Woodlawn United Methodist Church and Fulton Valley Farms (an area wedding venue) – with event planning being a major part of all she does.
Given that, rather than focus on getting photos of the touring musical acts the festival brings in Wilson noted she is focused on creating an atmosphere of camaraderie where earnest connections can be made.
Seeing the model set by Manhattan’s Country Stampede and the millions it brought into the local economy, Wilson is hoping to foster a similar local impact in the Wichita area for years to come.
Dam Jam has a contract to return to Lake Afton for at least 2024 and Wilson is hoping the event will continue to grow. She mentioned Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music Festival as inspiration to eventually take over the whole lake and provide an even wider variety of festivities, continuing to dream big.
“It’s the best feeling ever. I can’t get enough of it. I walk away knowing that I’m making a difference, and that’s important to me,” Wilson said. “I loved this year’s lineup. It was bigger than last year and we go up from here."