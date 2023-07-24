Dam Jam Wilson

Derby native C.J. Wilson helped bring the Dam Jam Music Festival to life out at Lake Afton this year – featuring a host of major music acts on its stage in 2023.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Derby native C.J. Wilson has a passion for her hometown and home state and wants to share that with others. That’s part of what led her to create the Dam Jam Music Festival, which just wrapped up its second year out at Lake Afton (near Goddard). 

A massive undertaking, organizing festivals is old hat for Wilson, who has been doing it for 23 years in Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri and now at home in Kansas – working to make Dam Jam a major draw like many others.

Dam Jam Entertainment

Blanco Brown performs during his set at this year's Dam Jam Music Festival. Wilson noted the intent is to keep the festival growing and bring in even bigger acts in 2024.
0
0
0
0
0