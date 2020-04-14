MISSION, Kan. (AP) – Kansas prison officials said Monday that 113 inmates at a work-release facility where a resident tested positive for the coronavirus have been relocated to a facility where an outbreak is ongoing and that last week staged a riot.
The Kansas Department of Corrections said the Wichita Work Release Facility inmates who were relocated Sunday night lived in the same housing unit as the infected resident. They were moved to a newly reconstructed building at the Lansing Correctional Facility, which is battling its own outbreak with 18 inmates and 21 staff testing positive.
The Lansing prison, which was the site of a riot last week, is undergoing a massive construction project and hadn’t moved inmates into the new building until the outbreak. That is allowing the building to be used as an isolation facility, said Gov. Laura Kelly.
Kelly also reiterated at her daily news briefing that efforts are underway to identify inmates who are close to finishing their sentences and can be released.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was still growing as of Monday. As has been the case elsewhere in the country, it’s hitting black Kansans harder, with nearly 29 cases per 100,000 white residents and nearly 104 per 100,000 black residents, according to data from the state’s health department. The data was incomplete, though, with racial information missing for 26% of cases.
Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the state is monitoring 23 outbreaks, including 12 in long-term care facilities.
The largest is at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City, where 90 residents and 20 staff tested positive. Twelve have died and five are hospitalized, health officials said Monday. Nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities have been particularly hard hit by the outbreak nationwide because they serve a vulnerable population.
Norman also said the number of outbreaks at religious setting had risen to five. One stemming from a minister’s conference last month in Wyandotte County has resulted in 46 positive cases and four deaths.
The outbreaks led to Kelly’s fight last week to limit religious and funeral services to no more than 10 people in advance of Easter. After a legislative council overturned her executive order, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld it Saturday.