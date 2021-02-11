Women’s Initiative Network and Dress for Success Wichita will combine their 20 years of experience to form a continuum of care for women in Wichita.
In early 2020, discussions began about the possibility of providing a continuum of care for at-risk women in the Wichita community. Through an extensive exploratory process, it became evident that there was both a gap and duplication of services being offered to this population. Through this discovery, the Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) and Dress for Success Wichita (DSFW) have now affiliated to better service the women of Wichita.
“As we continue to face unprecedented challenges of how to best serve women in our community who are at risk, I am excited to see these two organizations with such strong histories of success come together to align efforts,” said Andy McFayden, advisory committee president for Dress for Success Wichita. “This affiliation sets a new standard of care for women in Wichita.”
The new alignment of these two organizations will assist in helping women as they navigate through the care process and receive services without interruption to ensure an outcome of financial independence.
“We had two options – one, either embrace today as an opportunity and use it as a platform to impact the rising need for women at risk today, or two, risk being one of the many organizations that will fight for resources in the coming years,” said Stephanie Gaskill Jakub, board president for Women’s Initiative Network, “and for us, option two was not an option.”
To remain relevant and form an affiliation that strengthens both organizations and with strong and committed boards, staff, and community partners WIN and DFSW were able to affiliate swiftly and efficiently without impacting services. Looking to the future, WIN and DFSW look forward to collaborating with other organizations that seek to expand this continuum of care for women in the Wichita community.
In an email to the Informer, McFayden said the new continuum will help the organizations avoid duplication of services, help women navigate through a system that can be challenging and create additional opportunities for women in the region.
“Both organizations have strong platforms individually and this alignment will amplify our ability to assist helping women as they navigate through the care process and receive services,” he said.
Wichita Women’s Initiative Network is a not-for-profit collaborative endeavor that provides women survivors of domestic abuse with educational and employment opportunities fostering healing and self-sufficiency. WIN offers a holistic and individual approach to helping women break the cycles of abuse and poverty. The focus is on the physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual aspects of life so that true healing can take place.
WIN has been serving survivors of abuse in the Wichita area since 1997. It is the only agency in the Wichita community whose program provides survivors with paid job-readiness training, educational assistance, and intensive case management. For more information, visit www.wichitawin.org.
Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 150 cities in 25 countries and has helped more than 1.2 million women work toward
self-sufficiency. For more information, visit wichita.dressforsuccess.org.