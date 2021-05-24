WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita mother was convicted Monday of first-degree felony murder after her 2-year-old son ingested methadone in a Wichita motel room in 2019.
A Sedgwick County jury deliberated about two hours before convicting Kimberly Compass, 25, in the May 31, 2019, death of Zayden JayNesahkluah. She will be sentenced Aug. 12.
Zayden was found dead after spending the night with his mother, sister and one of his mother's friends at the Sunset Motel.
Prosecutors alleged Compass mishandled three bottles of methadone that had been prescribed to help her kick a heroin habit. It was not clear how Zayden got ahold of the drug.
During the trial, witnesses testified the boy's DNA was found on the mouth of one of Compass's prescription bottles. The contents of a fruit punch juice bottle and a Coke can found in the motel room also tested positive for methadone, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Prosecutors say a box where the drugs were supposed to be kept had a broken lock but Compass brought it into the motel room where her children could reach it. They also suggested during the trial that Compass had "dosed" Zayden with the methadone because he was hard to handle.
During closing arguments, prosecutor Kelsey Floyd said Compass was reckless with the drugs, KSN reported.
"It was her methadone that she was responsible (for) that was in his system at the time he died," Floyd said. "She is responsible. She killed him because of her recklessness, and I'm asking you to hold her accountable for that."
Compass' defense attorney, Steve Mank, argued that she didn't know how her son ingested the drug, and that she should not have faced a felony murder charge for the boy's death. A witness also testified during the trial that someone else had confessed to poisoning the child.
"There are too many questions, too many unanswered questions, too much speculation, and too many what if, is it possible?," Mank said. "The state needs to prove each and every element required by law under a reasonable doubt, and they can not do that in this case."
After the verdict was announced, Zayden'a father, Caleb "Bear" JayNesahkluah, said he was glad that the trial was over "but I'm not really relieved."
"I'd just rather have my baby," he said.
The Kansas Department of of Children and Families acknowledged in September 2019 that it had received repeated reports about the treatment of Zayden and and older sibling before he was found dead.