The Cotillion in Wichita is hosting a tribute show this weekend for Kenneth “Kenny” Ballinger, the Derby resident and former owner of Barleycorn’s who was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident last month.
The tribute show, called “Fine Swine Fest,” will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 25 at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg Dr., Wichita. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Thirty bands are slated to perform at the tribute show.
Tickets are on sale now for $20 at www.thecotillion.com or at 316-722-4201. All proceeds will benefit Ballinger’s family.