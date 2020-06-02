The Basketball Tournament (TBT) recently released a health and safety plan for its 2020 winner-take-all competition (with a $2 million prize pool), which will feature 24 teams of former college and some professional athletes playing at a single location – instead of multiple regional locations – over 10 days this summer.
It has been reported previous and planned 2020 regional host Wichita, which set the TBT attendance record last year, is still under consideration to be the lone tournament site in 2020.
Measures being put in place to allow for the TBT event to be held include initial COVID-19 testing of all players and staff, quarantine and regular screenings in the days leading up to games, additional tests after quarantine and exit screenings by local health officials. TBT’s decision to carry on with the event comes after extensive consultation with health experts, epidemiologists and TBT participants.
TBT’s application period has featured increasing demand this year, with over 114 teams applying thus far – including the AfterShocks, a team of Wichita State alumni. The final 24-team field will be announced in June.
Due to its plan to consolidate down to one location, all previous ticket purchasers across TBT’s previously determined nine regions will be refunded in full.