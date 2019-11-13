WICHITA (AP) – Wichita will add the state’s first electric buses to its public transit fleet in hopes of saving hundreds of thousands of dollars and reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
The first bus is expected to hit the road this month, while an additional 10 should come into service next year, KCUR reported. The city’s transit director, Mike Tann, won a $2 million grant and purchased four new electric buses from ProTerra.
Tann also bought seven smaller electric buses from Custom Coach Works. Those vehicles will replace aging trolley-like buses in downtown Wichita.
“The ultimate goal is to get people to use the (bus) system because they want to,” Tann said. “And electrifying it seems to get people thinking about it and it also gets us off the fossil fuels too.”
Wichita Transit has also remodeled its bus barn and placed chargers for 14 buses. Transit workers will plug in buses to charge overnight, which should prepare buses to run for about 150 miles by morning. The agency estimates each electric bus will run for 12 years and save the city $462,000 compared to a diesel counterpart.
Tann estimates every diesel bus in the fleet will be replaced by an electric- or hydrogen-powered bus as early as 2027.
“Our plan is never buy another diesel-powered bus,” Tann said.