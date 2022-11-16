The Wichita Symphony Orchestra is set to host its annual free Spirit of the Season holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Century II Convention Hall. Christmas carols and holiday hits will be performed by the WSO through the hour-long concert.
For the event, tickets are only available online at wichitasymphony.org. While the concert is free, donations are encouraged. Canned food donations will be accepted to support the Kansas Food Bank, along with cash donations to benefit WSO education programs. Tickets are required for all ages due to seating capacity and there is a limit of six per order.