wsu niar logo.png

The Advanced Technologies Lab for Aerospace Systems (ATLAS) at Wichita State Universitys National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) recently held a grand opening for customers and partners on Oct. 5.

The event took place at NIAR’s south campus at Air Capital Flight Line (south of the Spirit facility off K-15) and featured the unveiling of Solvay’s Manufacturing Innovation Center within the facility.

0
0
0
0
0