In honor of Earth Day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the investment of $3.34 million in eight Kansas communities to strengthen fire and flood protection, expand renewable energy resources and more.
Wichita State was among the entities to receive funding, with a $100,000 grant being dedicated to the Wichita State University Rural Energy Assessment Center. The grant will help provide energy audits and renewable energy development assistance to farmers, ranchers and rural small businesses. Dr. Bayram Yildirim and Dr. Deepak Gupta, professors at the Department of Industrial Systems and Manufacturing Engineering, will deliver energy efficiency audits for approximately 12 agricultural producers and rural small businesses throughout the state.