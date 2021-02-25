Wichita State University is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public at the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. N., Wichita.
Those interested in being tested can drive to the Metroplex and stay in their car (follow the signs). They will then call a special COVID-19 testing phone number posted in the parking lot, and a trained employee will collect demographic information over the phone.
The patient will then be invited to enter the building, and a saliva specimen will be collected. The specimen will be taken to Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) for processing, and most results will be available within 24 hours. Patients will be notified that their results are ready via email.
Testing is available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The lab is currently processing about 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day but has the capacity of 3,500 tests per day.