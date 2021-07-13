In conjunction with Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), the U.S. Air Force is launching a new program to make a digital replica of the F-16 Fighting Falcon in an effort to improve the sustainment and modernization of F-16s operating around the world.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-16 Program Office is sponsoring the project through a new contract with Wichita State, which will involve the disassembly and scanning of two F-16s – located at 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base – to create a “digital twin.”
The project, expected to last four years, involves the collection of data essential for future efforts to keep the F-16 fleet operational and effective. This effort lays the groundwork for a multitude of potential efforts in F-16 digital engineering – creating a “virtual test bed” for future modifications. It is also expected to save time and money on sustainment.
Part of the initiative includes creating an adjustable 3D model of the plane. NIAR will also create 3D models of some of the larger systems on the aircraft, such as the environmental control, hydraulic and fuel systems on the aircraft.
“Wichita State’s partnership with the F-16 SPO and Lockheed Martin supports sustainment efforts for weapons systems, like the F-16C, that will immediately impact the preparedness of the warfighter,” said John Tomblin, WSU senior vice president for Industry and Defense Programs and NIAR executive director. “In addition, these programs provide applied learning opportunities for Wichita State graduate and undergraduate students, which, in turn, allows the military to grow its future workforce.”
Currently, the aircraft at AMARG are waiting to be disassembled for transport to Wichita. The move is expected to be complete Sept. 30.