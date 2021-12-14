The College of Applied Studies at Wichita State University recently announced that it has hired Travis Yang to be the new director of varsity esports. He takes over for interim director (and DHS grad) Joe Mazzara.
Yang previously served as the first head esports coach for Texas A&M University-San Antonio (TAMUSA), leading the first esports program in the Texas A&M system. Prior to that, he served as the assistant esports coach at Ashland University from 2018-2020.
As esports director, Yang will oversee recruiting, coaching and team development while implementing strategic goals, fundraising and overseeing the holistic development of student athletes.
Shocker esports currently fields five competitive varsity esports teams: League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros and Valorant.