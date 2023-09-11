Wichita State University has been designated as a Breastfeeding Welcome Here campus by the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition. The University also received the Gold Level Employer Supporting Breastfeeding award.
The designations recognize the efforts of the university to provide lactation support for employees, students and visitors to campus. This aims to reduce barriers in public and workplace for families to meet breastfeeding goals. The university has set a written policy to support lactating individuals, established private locations and accommodates flexible time to pump. Private lactation locations will be available at the main campus and satellite locations.
These designations contributed to the City of Wichita being recognized as a Community Supporting Breastfeeding PLUS from the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, which was recognized in a proclamation reading by Wichita City Council Commissioner Becky Tuttle and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Aug. 15.
The Community Supporting Breastfeeding (CSB) designation recognizes communities that support breastfeeding families using existing breastfeeding programs to improve rates of exclusive breastfeeding for infants at six months of age. The CSB PLUS designation expands upon this foundation to include addressing diversity and new systems of support, including physician offices; emergency preparedness; city and/or county governments; faith-based organizations; schools, colleges and universities; correctional facilities, food pantries; doulas; and local health departments.
Wichita State associate educator Jolynn Dowling and Distinguished Professor in Maternal Child Health Janice M. Riordan were instrumental in advancing lactation support on the Wichita State Campus campus through education and the grant writing process. Dowling also teaches the Lactation Anatomy and Physiology Badge course at Wichita State, which focuses on the anatomy of the breast and the biological components of the human breastmilk that provide the best nutrition for infants.