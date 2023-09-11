WSU sign_tulips_color.jpg
FILE

Wichita State University has been designated as a Breastfeeding Welcome Here campus by the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition. The University also received the Gold Level Employer Supporting Breastfeeding award.

The designations recognize the efforts of the university to provide lactation support for employees, students and visitors to campus. This aims to reduce barriers in public and workplace for families to meet breastfeeding goals. The university has set a written policy to support lactating individuals, established private locations and accommodates flexible time to pump. Private lactation locations will be available at the main campus and satellite locations.

