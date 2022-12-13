Coinciding with the surge of respiratory illnesses flooding the state, Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab recently announced it will extend free RSV, influenza and COVID (RIC) testing through March 31, 2023.
The MDL has been providing public testing for COVID since October 2020, and the triple-virus RIC test was added to the MDL’s capabilities in December 2021. All MDL testing costs have been covered through CARES funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The MDL, which opened in October 2020, was built in response to COVID-19 as a lab that could test large quantities of specimens with a short turnaround, allowing for precise quarantine and treatment of those infected and mitigating the spread of the virus.
“We are so grateful that our state leaders have been able to extend CARES funding to provide testing through this respiratory season,” said Sarah Nickel, director of the MDL. “The RIC test provides results to three of the most common viruses circulating right now in our community. These viruses can cause very severe illness, especially in the young and the elderly.”
The MDL is open to the public, and drive-up testing is available by appointment. To get tested, patients should follow a three-step process:
“We encourage the community to take advantage of the continued funding to get tested for free by visiting MDL or one of our partners,” Nickel said. “We want to help keep the community safe and prevent further spread of these diseases as much as possible.”