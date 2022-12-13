WSU Logo 1
Coinciding with the surge of respiratory illnesses flooding the state, Wichita State Universitys Molecular Diagnostics Lab recently announced it will extend free RSV, influenza and COVID (RIC) testing through March 31, 2023.

The MDL has been providing public testing for COVID since October 2020, and the triple-virus RIC test was added to the MDL’s capabilities in December 2021. All MDL testing costs have been covered through CARES funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

